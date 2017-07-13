Laughing Squid

Classic Footage of Surrealist Artist Salvador Dalí Appearing as the Mystery Guest on ‘What’s My Line?’

“Is there something unusual about our guest?”

In 1952, Spanish surrealist artist Salvador Dalí appeared on the popular game show What’s My Line?. In his role as mystery guest, Dalí was tasked to answer questions posed to him by a celebrity panel whose job it was to guess who he was. Dalí did as he was asked and more, hilariously answering in the affirmative no matter the question and causing more than one “behind the hand conference with host John Charles Daly.

The full episode from that evening, with Lillian Roth as another mystery guest.

