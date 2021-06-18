Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

Saluki, A Nimble Arabian Desert Dog That Runs Fast Enough to Catch a Gazelle or a Vehicle Going 60 MPH

by on

In a nimble clip from the Smithsonian Channel series Amazing Dogs, host Patrick Aryee traveled to the United Arab Emirates in order to get a good look at the Saluki, an ancient Arabian breed of desert dog that can run fast enough to catch a gazelle or keep pace with a vehicle going 60 miles per hour. These dogs were originally bred to hunt, but now they race instead.

Saluki are a breed of desert dog famed for their speed. In the old days, Bedouins of the Arabian Peninsula relied on them to hunt for gazelle. Today, they are more likely to race for sport.

Arabian Saluki Dog


Host your WordPress site with Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2021 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved