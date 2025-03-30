Clever Salaryman Eraser Loses His Hair With Every Use

The Salaryman Eraser by award winning Japanese designer Ishikawa Kazuya, is a clever play on the stress of middle management, as the poor overworked manager who keeps losing more and more of his hair with every use.

The fun eraser features an unfortunate middle-aged office worker who balds as you use the eraser. The more you use the eraser, the more stressed out the salaryman becomes.

This clever eraser is available for purchase at Paper Moon Island. They also carry a balding Monk eraser, also designed by Ishikawa, and adorable Cat Paw erasers.

via Kraftfuttermischwerk