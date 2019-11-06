Sailboat Cook Ably Sways To and Fro With the Motion of the Rough Seas While Preparing Food for the Crew

While sailing on the ship Avontuur with the environmentally conscious cargo company Timbercoast, cook Lasse Scharz did his very best to ensure the crew’s meal would by healthy, nutritious and in one piece by the time they were ready to eat. Employing his very experienced sea legs, Schwarz quite ably swayed to and fro with the motion of the boat without letting the rough seas derail his culinary mission.

Schwarz has been cooking for the Avontuur since 2014. While he’s not always a morning person, he seems to love his choice of vocation.