Sailboat Cook Ably Sways To and Fro With the Motion of the Rough Seas While Preparing Food for the Crew

While sailing on the ship Avontuur with the environmentally conscious cargo company Timbercoast, cook Lasse Scharz did his very best to ensure the crew’s meal would by healthy, nutritious and in one piece by the time they were ready to eat. Employing his very experienced sea legs, Schwarz quite ably swayed to and fro with the motion of the boat without letting the rough seas derail his culinary mission.
Schwarz has been cooking for the Avontuur since 2014. While he’s not always a morning person, he seems to love his choice of vocation.
(translated) My alarm clock goes off at 6:30 and I go slowly upstairs to prepare breakfast with a bad mood. My bad mood is gone by the time I see the smiling faces of the hungry crew at 7:00. Just joking I’m still in a bad mood. When I start again around 10:30 to cook lunch I am happy again because thats my thing. I like cutting vegetables, preparing the meat in the pan and cooking for the vegans onboard, the crew is happy to me or maybe the food? I can say that my job as a chef on the Avontuur is the best one i ever had! Seriously I travel alot and cook for very cool and kind people. Even the “thank you for the great meal lazer” is for me a good reason to stand up everyday to make this cool people happy.