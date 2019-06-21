Amazing Zoetrope Style Music Video for ‘Record Shop’ by Said The Whale Made With 129 Spinning Records

The Vancouver band Said the Whale has released a really amazing zoetrope style music video for their song “Record Shop”. The video, which was directed by motion designer Johnny Jansen, was created with machine-cut vinyl stickers with images each band member. These stickers were then strategically placed onto 129 spinning vintage vinyl records and creates a wonderfully animated optical illusion.

The video you are watching was created with 129 spinning vinyl records shot in sequence. There were NO visual FX or digital animations used in the making of this video.

This single is available on the Said The Whale album Cascadia.

