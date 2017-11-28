Determined Man Learns How to Open a Champagne Bottle With a Sword

Determined Scottish YouTuber Mike Boyd of the Learn Quick series challenged himself to quickly learn how to open a champagne bottle with a sword (Sabrage). It took him approximately 7 minutes to get it down pat.
