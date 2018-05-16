Ryan Reynolds Sings ‘Tomorrow’ From Annie While Dressed as a Magical Unicorn on a Korean TV Show

Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and the brilliant marketing team behind Deadpool 2 will stop at nothing to promote their upcoming superhero flick in the most creative ways possible. Earlier this week, Reynolds sang the song “Tomorrow” from Annie while dressed as a magical unicorn on the Korean television show, Mask King. The audience freaked out when his true identity was finally revealed.
