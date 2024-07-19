Ryan Reynolds Humorously Narrates a National Geographic Video About an Actual Wolverine

With the upcoming release of the Marvel movie Deadpool and Wolverine, actor Ryan Reynolds humorously narrated an informative National Geographic video that introduces and explains the features of an actual wolverine, whose odiferous existence is actually pretty uneventful.

The North American Wolverine…is actually kind of a boring animal. Yeah, we went out and shot like 15 hours of footage and these are literally the highlights. it’s…known for its thick oily fur and pungent aroma.

Wolverines are the largest land dwelling members of the mustelid family, which includes ferrets, badgers (honey badgers), stoats, weasels, minks, and otters. While the wolverine is large, the species is surprisingly light-footed.

Get familiar with the largest member of the weasel family, the wolverine. This grumpy, broad-headed, uniquely scented animal can be a bit aggressive but is a surprisingly good dancer.