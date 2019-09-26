A Determined Robot Walks Across the Desert in Search of His Creator After Waking Up Alone in a Big Junkyard

In an excellent film short by Will Welles, a confused robot wakes up alone in a big junkyard and determinedly sets off to find the desert ranch where his creator Devin lives. The robot is very happy to see Devin, but the feeling is not reciprocated. The robot tries to understand why he’s being rejected but Devin isn’t giving him any clues. It’s only when it comes down to blows that the two really understand each other, at least for a while.

via Short of the Week