Every ‘Unadoptable’ Shelter Dog Who Goes For a Run With Wesley the Dog Trainer Gets Adopted

US Marine Corps vet and dog trainer Wesley Swainston in Jacksonville, North Carolina, has made it his mission to take shelter dogs on daily runs in order to let them release all pent up energy they have from sitting inside a kennel all day. The exercise, along with Wesley’s expertise, allows each dog to come into their own and get adopted. In fact, Wesley has cleared the shelter he works at and others several times. His co-worker said that Wesley has “Midas Hands”.

He’s got Midas hands, because every dog hat he touches gets adopted 

Volunteers Help Wesley Run Adoptable Dogs

