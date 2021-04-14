Digital Runner Moves Ever Forward While Evolving Into Various Iterations of Clean Energy in an Animated Short

The digital artist collective Universal Everything (previously) has partnered with Hyundai Motor Company to create “Run Forever”, an animated visualization of a digital being who evolves into various iterations of clean design while running freely and forever without harming the environment around them.

In Run Forever, the runner is at one with nature, transforming from water to hydrogen and oxygen, to pure energy, before returning to nature in the form of plants. Inspired by the water cycle, Hyundai Motor’s clean hydrogen fuel process is renewable, generating infinite energy for our runner to ‘run forever’.

via Colossal