Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

Digital Runner Moves Ever Forward While Evolving Into Various Iterations of Clean Energy in an Animated Short

by on

The digital artist collective Universal Everything (previously) has partnered with Hyundai Motor Company to create “Run Forever”, an animated visualization of a digital being who evolves into various iterations of clean design while running freely and forever without harming the environment around them.

In Run Forever, the runner is at one with nature, transforming from water to hydrogen and oxygen, to pure energy, before returning to nature in the form of plants. Inspired by the water cycle, Hyundai Motor’s clean hydrogen fuel process is renewable, generating infinite energy for our runner to ‘run forever’.

via Colossal


Host your WordPress site with Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2021 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved