Brave RSPCA Inspector Crawls Out Onto a Frozen River to Rescue a Dog Who Fell Through the Ice

His dog walker told us he’s so used to paddling in the river and the sea that he just bounded off hoping for a little swim….I made sure I was securely fastened to the rope and started across the ice. As I got closer to Hardy I could hear him whimpering and I kept calling back to him to try and reassure the poor dog. I managed to grab him by his scruff and help Hardy push himself up onto the ice. He must have been freezing because he didn’t hang around but scampered off towards his dog walker.

