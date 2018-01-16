Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Brave RSPCA Inspector Crawls Out Onto a Frozen River to Rescue a Dog Who Fell Through the Ice

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Hardy Rescue

When a nine year old black Labrador retriever named Hardy fell through the ice of the River Wansbeck near his Northumberland England home, Inspector Jaqui Miller from the Royal Society to Prevent Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) bravely pulled herself on hands and knees across the ice using a long-handled pick to reach Hardy’s location. Miller then grabbed Hardy by the scruff and pulled him through the water and up to the safety of land where rescuers were waiting with lots of warm towels and much needed reassurance. According to a press release from the RSPCA, Hardy had gotten away from the person walking him and bounded into the river.

His dog walker told us he’s so used to paddling in the river and the sea that he just bounded off hoping for a little swim….I made sure I was securely fastened to the rope and started across the ice. As I got closer to Hardy I could hear him whimpering and I kept calling back to him to try and reassure the poor dog. I managed to grab him by his scruff and help Hardy push himself up onto the ice. He must have been freezing because he didn’t hang around but scampered off towards his dog walker.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy