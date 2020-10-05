The Royal Children of William and Kate Ask Sir David Attenborough Wildlife Questions on Instagram

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the royal children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge more familiarly known as William and Kate, adorably took turns posing wildlife questions to the great Sir David Attenborough (previously).

Attenborough, who joined Instagramin September 2020 with a record-breaking number of followers, answered each question with the gentle generosity for which the great man is known. He responded positively to Prince George’s question about protecting animals from extinction, shared his fondness for spiders with Princess Charlotte, and told Prince Louis that his favorite animal was a monkey.

I think I like monkeys best because they’re such fun. …and they’re so funny, and I like them a lot. Mind you, you can’t have monkeys sitting around the home because that’s not where they live. They live out in the forest.

Attenborough also answered questions by celebrities including David Beckham, Maisie Williams, and Billie Eilish.