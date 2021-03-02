The Great Roy Clark Performs a Lightning Fast Guitar Cover of the Classic Instrumental ’12th Street Rag’

While performing live, the legendary Roy Clark played an absolutely incredible, lightning-fast cover of the classic Euday Bowman jazz instrumental “12th Street Rag” in the early 1960s. As with most of his performances, Clark added a bit of comedy to his music with facial expressions and guitar sounds.

Roy Clark 12th Street Rag Guitar Instrumental live Performance

At a different time, Clark appeared on The Jimmy Dean Show in 1964, where he performed a humorous version of “Folsom Prison Blues”. Clark not only sang and played, but he used his guitar to make sounds that were quite pertinent to the song.

via Boing Boing