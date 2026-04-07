A Seductive Mashup of ‘Roxanne’ by The Police and Donna Summer’s ‘She Works Hard For the Money’

Video editor Bill McClintock created a seductive mashup that pairs “Roxanne” by The Police with the classic Donna Summer disco song “She Works Hard for the Money”, subtly noting how both songs have more in common than just their time signatures.

As with his previous mashups, McClintock spiced this up further with the inclusion of “Never Enough” by L.A. Guns and “Round and Round” by Ratt.

Music featured in this mashup:

Donna Summer – She Works Hard for the Money

The Police – Roxanne

L.A. Guns – Never Enough (Tracii Guns)

Ratt – Round and Round (Warren DeMartini)

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

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