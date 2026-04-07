A Seductive Mashup of ‘Roxanne’ by The Police and Donna Summer’s ‘She Works Hard For the Money’
Video editor Bill McClintock created a seductive mashup that pairs “Roxanne” by The Police with the classic Donna Summer disco song “She Works Hard for the Money”, subtly noting how both songs have more in common than just their time signatures.
As with his previous mashups, McClintock spiced this up further with the inclusion of “Never Enough” by L.A. Guns and “Round and Round” by Ratt.
Music featured in this mashup:
Donna Summer – She Works Hard for the Money
The Police – Roxanne
L.A. Guns – Never Enough (Tracii Guns)
Ratt – Round and Round (Warren DeMartini)