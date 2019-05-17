Incredible Footage of the Great Annual Easter Fireworks Battle on the Greek Island of Chios

In 2008, Diagonal View posted incredible footage of Rouketopolemos, the great annual fireworks battle on the Greek island of Chios. This long-running tradition takes place between two rival congregations on the island right before Easter Sunday and lights up the sky with over 50,000 fireworks. The even was temporarily put on hold in 2016 but returned the very next year.

Easter on the small Greek island of Chios means one thing – a massive firework battle, with over 50,000 rockets raining down on two small towns.

Here’s more recent footage of this fiery event from 2019.

via Miss Cellania