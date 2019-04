Jirí Zemánek of the Czech engineering group A²C who previously decorated stroboscoric Christmas ornaments during the holidays, used his EggBot Pro by Evil Mad Scientist (previously) to create a brilliant rotating egg clock.

The clock, which updates every minute, is made with a photochromic paint-covered egg and a violet laser which work together to reveal the exact time of day as the previous minutes just fade away.

