A Novel Dial Keyboard by Google Japan That Works Like an Old School Rotary Telephone

The GBoard team at Google Japan created a truly novel, unofficial dial keyboard that works like an old school rotary telephone.

(translated) Introducing Gboard Dial Version, a new proposal from the Gboard team.

Gboard Dial Version is a new keyboard that adds the ability to rotate.

While a rotating keyboard may seem counterintuitive, the technology behind the scenes that drives the process ensures that the correct information is conveyed.

When you turn the dial with a letter indicated the keyboard translates the rotational angle into a USB signal. It’s a hybrid keyboard that combines mechanical tactile feedback with modern digital signals Instead of using standard dials we’ve developed a variety of sizes to help improve the input cycle.

This keyboard can also be built at home.

This directory contains the design data and firmware for the Gboard Dial Version, released on October 1, 2025. The Gboard Dial Version is not an official Google product.



image via Google Japan

image via Google Japan

via The Awesomer