Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Modified Roomba Robot Vacuum Cleaner That Screams and Curses When It Bumps Into Things

by at on

Technology vlogger Michael Reeves quite grudgingly responded to viewer requests to build a Roomba that screams and curses when it bumps into walls and other things. The first attempt was too polite and the second attempt was too angry.

After seeking the advice and the voices of vloggers such as iDubbbz TV, MaxmoefoePokemon and Lily Pichu, Reeves determined that his third attempt was perfect for a Target test market. The responses were generally positive, although not enough for Reeves to mass-market a screaming, cursing Roomba.

Screaming Roombas are technology that mankind has dreamed about ever since we could look up at the stars, today I was able to bring that dream to life.

via Mike Shouts





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved