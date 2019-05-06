A Modified Roomba Robot Vacuum Cleaner That Screams and Curses When It Bumps Into Things

Technology vlogger Michael Reeves quite grudgingly responded to viewer requests to build a Roomba that screams and curses when it bumps into walls and other things. The first attempt was too polite and the second attempt was too angry.

After seeking the advice and the voices of vloggers such as iDubbbz TV, MaxmoefoePokemon and Lily Pichu, Reeves determined that his third attempt was perfect for a Target test market. The responses were generally positive, although not enough for Reeves to mass-market a screaming, cursing Roomba.

Screaming Roombas are technology that mankind has dreamed about ever since we could look up at the stars, today I was able to bring that dream to life.

Thank you @LilyPichu @maxmoefoe @Idubbbz for helping me not be solely responsible for this piece of shit — Michael Reeves (@michaelreeves08) May 4, 2019

via Mike Shouts