A Stunning Cover of the Rolling Stones Song ‘Paint It Black’ Played on a Gorgeous Carbon Fiber Harp Guitar

Jamie Dupuis is a remarkably talented musician who performs absolutely gorgeous cover versions of classic rock songs with his acoustic harp guitar, added to his repetoire a stunning cover version of the Rolling Stones song “Paint It Black” played on a gorgeous carbon fiber Emerald Harp Guitar.
Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.
Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard