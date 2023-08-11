Home Movies Featuring Roddie McDowall Turning Into Cornelius From ‘The Planet of the Apes’

The late great Roddy McDowall documented parts of the three-hour process in which Don Cash applied the makeup that transformed him into the character of Cornelius from the classic 1968 film Planet of the Apes.

Roddy McDowall’s home movies showing Don Cash applying his Cornelius make-up for original “Planet Of The Apes” (1968)

Here’s more footage from McDowall’s home movies.

McDowall had previously shared some of this footage while appearing on The Carol Burnett Show in full Cornelius costume in 1974.

via Boing Boing