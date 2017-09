French daredevil François Gissy set a world record on November 7th, 2014 by reaching 207mph on a homemade rocket-propelled bicycle in 4.8 seconds at The Circuit Paul Ricard race track in Marseille, France. This year, Gissy also created a custom eco-friendly trike , powered by a water tank pressurized to 6,000 PSI, that went from 0 to 60 in half a second.

