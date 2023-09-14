Rock Stars Express Their Sincere Admiration for Rush

A clip from the 2010 Banger Films documentary Rush: Beyond the Lighted Stage features numerous rock stars expressing their respect, admiration, and sincere adulation for the iconic music of Rush.

Featuring never-before-seen archival footage and interviews with some of today’s most respected rock artists, Rush: Beyond The Lighted Stage explores the forty-year career and phenomenon behind what could be the world’s biggest cult band.

The list includes Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails, the late Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters, Jack Black of Tenacious D, Mike Portnoy of Dream Theater, Kirk Hammett of Metallica, Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins, Tim Commerford of Rage Against the Machine, Gene Simmons of Kiss and more.

Here’s the original trailer for the film.