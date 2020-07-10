A Robotic Spy Bear Cub Attempts to Join a Family of Hungry Grizzly Bears for an Afternoon of Fishing

In a splashy clip narrated by David Tennant from the PBS/BBC series Spy in the Wild 2 – The North, a robotic spy bear cub built by John Downer Productions (previously) attempts to join the resident grizzlies for an afternoon of fishing.

The fishing season has started for the grizzly bears in Alaska and robot Spy Bear Cub rolls into action but will a mother grizzly bear accept this new bear cub?

When an impatient group of real cubs determined that they wanted to look elsewhere, a robotic spy bald eagle captured their quest for food.