Agriculture Parody Featuring a Robotic Russian Farm

Russian comedy troupe birchpunk has put together a hilarious spoof on evolving agriculture techniques using an existing farm to showcase the multitudes of robots and robotic machinery that are readily available to the modern Russian farmer, despite what the outside world thinks.

They say that Russia is a technically backward country, there are no roads, robotics do not develop, rockets do not fly, and mail goes too long. It’s bullshit.

The video was directed by video game designer Sergey Vasilev and featured actors Sergei Chikhachev and Olga Zhevakina.

Vasilev also created an amusing spoof on transit workers in the age of the Pandemic.

via Kraftfuttermischwerk