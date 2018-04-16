Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

BionicFlyingFox, An Ultra-Lightweight Robotic Flying Fox Bat by Festo

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

BionicFlyingFox

The BionicFlyingFox is an ultra-lightweight robotic flying fox bat, brought to life by developers from the Bionic Learning Network at Festo. It is capable of soaring through the sky “semi-autonomously in a defined airspace.” We previously wrote about Festo’s flic-flac spider and octopus gripper robots.

With a wingspan of 228 cm and a body length of 87 cm, the artificial flying fox weighs just 580 g. Like the natural flying fox, its wing kinematics are also divided into primaries and secondaries and covered with an elastic membrane, which continues from the wings down to the feet. This makes its wing area relatively large, allowing a low area loading. As with the biological model, all the articulation points are on one plane, meaning that the BionicFlyingFox can control and fold its wings together individually. (read more)

bionicflyingfox

bionicflyingfox

images via Festo

via Neatorama

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP