Eager Robot Vacuum Pushes Cat Under Armchair

A creamsicle cat named Indy, who previously learned how to walk on a treadmill, found himself considered to be a pile of dirt by an eager robot vacuum that pushed him firmly under an armchair as it was cleaning the room. Needless to say, Indy’s humans were amused.

Indy was peacefully relaxing on the floor unaware of the fact that the evil robot spotted him as a big pile of dirt and decided to sweep him. But the dirt was being difficult so the robot then decided to just push him under the couch…

The Robot Vacuum First Started With Two Cats

Indy and his nemesis Santi posed as a united front when confronted with an unknown robot vacuum that spun around the room in front of them. Neither feline understood what was happening, so they fell on the old adage, “the enemy of my enemy is my friend”.

My two cats Santi and Indy don’t get along very well but whenever a possible threat emerges at home, they unite together against the common enemy. In this case, the enemy is a robot vacuum cleaner!