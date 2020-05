An adorable little creamsicle cat named Indy came down the stairs and stopped in his tracks when he saw a treadmill in the room. The inquisitive feline first sniffed out the object and slowly made his way onto the machine. It took some time and a bit of training offered by his human Walter Santi, but eventually Indy was walking that treadmill like a pro.

This is the funny reaction of my cat Indy to a treadmill. He was a little scared at first but then he quickly learned how to walk on it.