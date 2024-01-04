Alter3, A Humanoid Robot That Plays Charades Using Prompts From GPT-4

A team of researchers at The University of Tokyo connected a humanoid robot to GPT-4 and used prompts to make the robot act out specific human actions such as playing guitar, taking a selfie, pretending to be a ghost or eating someone else’s popcorn at the movies. The robot, known as Alter3, looked like it was playing a game of charades.

A large language model can translate written instructions into code for a robot’s movement, enabling it to perform a wide range of human-like actions.

Here are some of the individual experiments performed on Alter3.