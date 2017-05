Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Engineer James Cochrane programmed his robotic glockenspiel and a hacked set of hard drives to play a great rendition of Crazy Frog‘s electronic cover of the song, “Axel F.”

The Glockenspiel’s servos are controlled by an Arduino Uno, Adafruit Servo Controller and MIDI shield. Hard drives are controlled via a PIC 16F84A microcontroller.