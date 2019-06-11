Rare Recording Outtakes of Robin Williams Doing the Voice of the Genie From ‘Aladdin’ in 1992

One of the late, great Robin Williams‘ most iconic roles was that of the voice of wise-cracking Genie in the Disney classic Aladdin. This is no more evident than in these rare, wonderful outtakes from a recording session for the film in 1992. Williams shows just how incredible a showman he was, even when roughly animated by the incredible illustrators who were trying to keep up with him.

