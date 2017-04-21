Laughing Squid

Robert Irwin Returns to The Tonight Show With Animals That Make Jimmy Fallon Uncomfortable

Following up on his popular first appearance in February, 13 year old Robert Irwin of the Australia Zoo and the newly launched Crikey! Club, returned to The Tonight Show with a fascinating variety of animals including legless lizards, baby bears and a binturong. Several of the animals made a very uncomfortable Jimmy Fallon squirm, however A green aracari toucan named Beatrice captured the host’s nervous heart.

Robert Irwin, 13-year-old son of Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, shows Jimmy some animals including a Binturong named Orville that smells like popcorn, legless lizards and a pair of baby black bears.

Irwin later explained the really interesting features of the legless lizard in more detail while backstage.

