Rob Scallon Plays a Traditional 21-String Gambian Kora

Rob Scallon, a talented musician with a great sense of curiosity, visited New York City musician Salieu Suso to learn more about the 21-string Gambian Kora that Suso plays. Scallon first watched Suso closely in order to learn the mechanics of the instrument and then tried it himself. It took Scallon a few moments to get used to the instrument, but he and Suso were playing beautiful duets shortly thereafter.

Much thanks to Salieu Suso for showing us this beautiful instrument.