Rob Scallon Visits Guitarist Michael Angel Batio to Play His Collection of Unusual Multi-Necked Guitars

Musician Rob Scallon visited the home of legendary guitarist Michael Angelo Batio, the owner of really unusually designed, double-handed, multi-neck guitars. This list includes the Double-Guitar made by Sawtooth, a Quad Guitar, and other original axes. Scallon had the opportunity to play each of them and realized just how difficult they are to play.

This is hard it’s hard to know all the same shapes but the other side…this is really difficult … my neck hurts

Batio then showed Scallon how it was done. The two then talked about other guitars in Batio’s collection before calling it a day.

Here’s Batio introducing the Double guitar.