Rob Scallon Performs a Cover of Metallica’s Song ‘For Whom the Bell Tolls’ on Bells and a Xylophone

Talented musician Rob Scallon used an assortment of bells and a xylophone to perform a rockin’ cover of the song “For Whom the Bell Tolls” by Metallica. Fans of Rob can help support his future work on Patreon.
Here is the original song.
