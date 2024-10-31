A Spooky Rivian Halloween Software Update With ‘Car Costumes’ Based on Famous Cars For Their R1 EVs

Rivian has released a Halloween 2024 software update with “car costumes” for their R1S and R1T electric vehicles, which are expressed through lights, sounds, and design. The costumes will only operate while the car is in park.

With everyone dressing up, why shouldn’t your Rivian get in on the fun? For the first time, we’re introducing Car Costumes, which are inspired by iconic and classic vehicles from entertainment and pop culture. For the past few years, we’ve loved celebrating Halloween with our community through special hidden treats made possible by Rivian’s deeply integrated software platform.

The costumes are specific to classic movies and television shows that feature cars as a main character.

While in park, owners will see their vehicle transform with classic lighting, sound, and design references to NBCUniversal’s ‘Knight Rider’ TV series and Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s ‘Back to the Future’, plus a spooky Haunted Rivian option.

The ‘Back to the Future’ Option

Roads? Where we’re going, we don’t need roads! This Car Costume allows you to take a ride turning your R1 vehicle into everyone’s favorite Time Machine. In the mobile app, you’ll see Gear Guard dressed up as Doc Brown. By selecting ‘Time Machine’ as your car costume, you’ll see the interior screen show the iconic Back to the Future interface, as well as music and the Time Machine acceleration sound effect from the film.

The ‘Knight Rider’ Option

Knight Rider fans, get ready to engage turbo boost on your R1. You can now turn your Rivian into K.I.T.T. To set Knight Rider as your Car Costume, find the Get Spooky card on the main page of your Rivian Mobile App. You’ll select the Gear Guard dressed as Michael Knight to activate.

The Haunted Option

Want a different look? Hit Gear Guard dressed as a scarecrow to trigger our Haunted Rivian Car Costume through the mobile app. This Car Costume has eight different sound effects and three different color themes to choose from, ranging between purple, yellow, red, and green. This will take over your interior display screen with static and ghosts.

These costume choices can be made through the Rivian app.

The software also includes seasonal spooky noises and visuals.

The Owl chirp is back! Along with two spooky chirp options for Gen 1 owners and four for Gen 2. Rivian drivers beware! Pedestrians on our driver display have also turned into zombies, and bicyclists and motorcyclists are headless horsemen, all while driving your vehicle