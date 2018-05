Missouri stormchaser and photographer Brian Davison of WSXChasing captured an absolutely amazing but horrifying dashcam timelapse showing incoming river of lava that breached a sturdy metal fence with ease and was headed directly towards a Mustang parked on the side of a Pahoa, Hawai’i road which it engulfed.

Unfortunately locking the lava in with a gate doesn’t work either.

Davison also captured the event in real time, which showed the actual pace of the lava’s movement.