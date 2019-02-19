98 Colorful Singing Puppets Teach Children How to Be Kind to Others in a Wonderful Video Series by Cheerios

As part of their Good Goes Round campaign, Cheerios partnered with design house 72andSunny, director Jonny Kelly of Nexus Studios, illustrators Nous Vous and model-maker Andy Gent (Isle of Dogs) to create Right on Tracks. The series features amusing songs by Walter Martin and colorful videos with 98 charming puppets who teach children about situations they may encounter and how to best address them when they do. Among the subjects addressed are family, self-identity, bullying, and inclusion. Audio versions of the songs and downloadable sheet music are also available. The mission behind this wonderful series is to help children understand and model kindness towards others.

