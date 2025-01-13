Behind the Scenes of a 1969 British Coffee Commercial Directed by a Young Ridley Scott

A classic BBC mini-documentary from 1970 showcases how the Coffee Promotion Council engaged the services of ad agency BBDO in 1969 to convince the young people of England, an iconically tea drinking nation, to perhaps enjoy a cup of coffee in its stead. Reporter Alex Glasgow documented the process of changing minds through advertising.

Schools and colleges programme, Scene investigates how an advertising agency works to influence the tastes and change the habits of young people.

They engaged the services of a young Ridley Scott, whom they felt was the right person to direct the resulting commercial, according to Mike Hall, BBDO film and television producer.

It is my first job to find the right director to make the film in the way that we want it made, in this case we chose Ridley Scott because he’s a bright, new, young director. Somebody who will give our idea a young feel – a young look because our market is basically youth.