Extreme unicyclist Lutz Eichholz explained to 60 Second Docs how he started riding his unicycle as if it were a mountain bike and how maintains a healthy fear while doing so.

I think it’s important to be scared. It’s the only that thing which avoids that you die. When people see me unicycling in the mountains they don’t understand how it can be possible. So it’s usually like oh what’s up? When you have never ridden on one, it feels impossible for you…