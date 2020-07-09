Silly Dad Hilariously Works His Way Up to 9 Miles Per Hour While Riding the Treadmill in a Laundry Basket

While the entire Fraher family was stuck at home, mom Sarah captured hilarious footage of her silly husband Beege as he worked his way up to nine miles per hour on while riding their home treadmill in a laundry basket. Beege wisely took all necessary precautions for this experiment – he wore elbow pads, a brightly colored bicycle helmet that probably belonged to one of his three children, and when he could, attempted a careful dismount.