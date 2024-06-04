A Melodious Harp Guitar Cover of ‘Riders on the Storm’

Jamie Dupuis, a talented musician who plays acoustic covers of popular songs, performed a melodious cover of The Doors’ classic song “Riders on the Storm” on harp guitar. Dupuis’ cover encompasses Ray Manzarek‘s iconic keyboards, Robbie Krieger‘s quiet yet powerful guitar, and Jim Morrison‘s menacing vocal track on a single instrument.

This song was a CHALLENGE – but it turned out to be pretty cool on harp guitar, this is a classic The Doors song!