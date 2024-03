Dutch musician Laszlo Buring performed The Doors‘ haunting narrative “Riders on the Storm” in the distinctive style of Dire Straits, albeit at a much quicker tempo, combining the best musical elements of Mark Knopfler and Ray Manzarek into one.

Went with a Lady Writer/Sultans of Swing kind of approach for this one, raising the original tempo quite a bit. I tried to work a few of Ray Manzarek’s piano riffs in there, with the walking down the Dorian scale type of stuff.