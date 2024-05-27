A Hilarious Parody About a Riderless Bicycle Service Inspired by Self-Driving Cars

A hilarious parody by CBC Comedy features a CEO speaking in corporate jargon about being so inspired by self-driving cars that he came up with the idea of a riderless autonomous bicycle.

Although Google announced one before, small startup RDRLESS is taking the concept of an autonomous bike one step further.

This amazing technology includes an app that schedules and tracks where the bike goes.

One of the great features about riderless is you can pick up your phone anytime open up the app and track your bike’s progress.

He further elaborates that RDRLESS is the future of bicycles.

This is the future, this is where the planet is headed. It gives me goosebumps to to imagine that that one day our children will live in a world where no one has to ride their own bike ever again.