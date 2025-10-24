Legendary Bassist Les Claypool of Primus Talks to Rick Beato About His Incredible Musical Career

Musician Rick Beato sat down with legendary bassist Les Claypool of Primus, who spoke about his incredible career playing with luminary musicians such as Geddy Lee, Tom Waits, Stewart Copeland, and Trey Anastasio.

In this interview, Primus frontman Les Claypool discusses his unique approach to bass, creating the iconic theme song for South Park, and his prolific career collaborating with Stewart Copeland, Trey Anastasio, Tom Waits, Maynard James Keenan, Billy Strings and many more.

He also spoke about writing and performing the theme from South Park.

The affable Claypool also shared a funny story about where he grew up and with whom. He went to school in Richmond, California, and one of his classmates was Kirk Hammett of Metallica, who once tried to recruit Claypool to sing in his high school band. Claypool chickened out, but shortly afterwards, he got turned on to playing bass.

He actually tried to get me to sing for his band. He basically we had algebra together and he sat behind me in algebra….And he’s like, “Man, you got to sing for my band.” And he gave me these cassettes of stuff to listen to so I could go audition for his band….He wanted me to learn “Sunshine of Your Love”. …But I chickened out….but met this other guy that needed a bass player. And there was a guy who had this bass for sale for 15 bucks, some old piece of sh*t. And um actually it was 30 bucks. And I had 15. I said, “Dad, can I borrow 15 bucks?”

Claypool went on to talk about mastering the instrument, his musical influences, and how he formed Primus, which was originally called Primate but had to change its name due to legal requirements.

And the only reason I started my own band is I didn’t like the way other singers would sing my stuff. …then Primate became Primus because we got a phone call.

Claypool also shared which of his basses are his favorites, including his whammy bar bass.

In this clip, Les Claypool talks about the design of his new bass guitar and attending his first concert.

Les Claypool Playing Bass

Les Claypool at the 25th Anniversary of ‘South Park’

Les Claypool as ‘Beezlebub’