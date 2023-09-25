Rick Astley Performs ‘Everlong’ by Foo Fighters Live

Clad in a banana yellow suit and a Kylie Minogue t-shirt, legendary vocalist Rick Astley and his band performed an incredible live cover of the Foo Fighters song “Everlong” during BBC Radio 2 in the Park at Victoria Park in Leicester, England. This is not the first time Astley covered this song, but this time it was for a much bigger crowd.

Rick Astley covers Everlong by Foo Fighters at Radio 2 in the Park 2023.

Astley also played his new song “Never Gonna Stop” from his newest album Are We There Yet?.