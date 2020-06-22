The Legendary Rick Astley Performs a Brilliant Acoustic Cover of the Foo Fighters Classic Song ‘Everlong’

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Legendary musician Rick Astley, of “Rickroll” fame, performed an absolutely brilliant acoustic cover of the classic Foo Fighters song “Everlong”. The song perfectly matches Astley’s vocal timbre and his guitar playing is spot on.

Singing ‘Everlong’ by the Foo’s always puts me in a good mood! Hope it does you too.

Astley had previously performed at the Sonic Summer Festival in 2017 with The Foo Fighters where they surprised the Osaka audience with a rousing rendition of Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up”, aka the “Rickroll” song.

Astley also performed an incredibly heartfelt tribute to the late, great Bill Withers, who passed away on March 30, 2020 due to heart complications, by performing a gorgeously soulful cover of Wither’s iconic song “Ain’t No Sunshine”.