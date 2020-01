Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

In the very meta Rick and Morty ad for Pringles set to air during the Super Bowl LIV game, Rick Sanchez and granddaughter Summer find themselves stuck inside an endless Pringle commercial with a troop of robotic Mortys plugging their wide variety of flavors

Stack Pringles. Make endless new flavors. Stack Pringles. Make endless new flavors. Stack Pringles. Make endless new flavors. This is not an ad

Of course, the robotic Mortys had a bit of practicing to do before their Super Bowl takeover.