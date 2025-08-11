Rex’s Dino Store – A Pop-Up NYC Subway Bodega at Grand Army Plaza Dedicated to All Things Dinosaur

Artists Sarah Cassidy and Akiva Leffert partnered with the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) in New York City to open Rex’s Dino Store, a pop-up dinosaur bodega in the 2/3 station at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn. All the items in the store are cleverly “puntificated” to reflect the prehistoric theme, and there’s even a giant Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaur in the window who is happy to help.

Rex’s Dino Store is the first and only bodega for dinosaurs in New York City. Featuring a hand-crafted 7-foot tall papier-mâché orange dinosaur named Rex, the scene is a life-size diorama of a bodega with prehistoric-themed products and publications with seemingly endless dinosaur puns. Observers can imagine a local Triceratops stopping by the store to pick up a copy of Dinopolitan magazine, the Pangaea Times, or The Maul Street Journal and grabbing a snack like “Trilo-bites”, ClawmondJoy or Meteoritos.

This amazing site-specific art piece is part of the MTA’s Vacant Unit Activation Program. This program transforms empty subway retail locations for public art installations, community programming, non-profits, and other creative uses. The MTA charges no rent for these spaces and

Launched in late 2023, the Vacant Unit Activation Program aims to fill vacant former retail units in the subway system with creative non-traditional uses, such as art installations or cultural programming that can make currently underutilized spaces more vibrant.

