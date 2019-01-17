An Interactive Simulator That Reconstructs Movement of a Prehistoric Reptile Using Reverse Engineering

In a fascinating study, researchers at École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne have reverse engineered the movement of the Orobates pabsti, an extinct prehistoric reptilian creature that lived over 260 million years ago and is the early ancestor of modern day reptiles and birds. In order to achieve this, the team studied a recovered skeletal fossil, fossilized footprints and incorporated the movement of salamanders and lizards to create a 3D model that examined the creature’s gait, stride and positioning and a simulator for fine tuning, the researchers were able to zero in on how the Orobates moved.

The researchers have also since made the interactive simulator available online.